Miranda Lambert Opens CMA Awards With Fire, Fringe, and Hits Medley

Miranda Lambert opened the 55th annual CMA Awards with a medley of five of her hits. It was an agile performance, imbued with the Texas singer’s signature swagger.

Backed by her superb band (always keep an eye on Spencer Cullum Jr. on pedal steel) and dressed in a blue jumpsuit with red fringe that evoked Gram Parsons couture, Lambert lit into her 2005 hit “Kerosene,” the title track of her major-label debut. From there, she jumped six years into the future to the single “Mama’s Broken Heart,” off 2011’s Four the Record. A gentle reading of her most recent Number One, 2019’s “Bluebird,” followed before Lambert dialed up the intensity once more. “Little Red Wagon,” off 2014’s Platinum, was a fiery, drum-heavy lead-in to 2007’s tale of a vengeful woman, “Gunpowder & Lead.”

Lambert is the most nominated woman in CMA Awards history: She’ll compete Wednesday night in three categories, including Female Vocalist of the Year and the top prize of Entertainer of the Year, against Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.

In October, Lambert released her latest single “If I Was a Cowboy,” a track peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns. It’s her first solo single since “Settling Down,” off the Wildcard album.