Miranda Lambert Sings Scorching New Song ‘Locomotive’ at CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert debuted a new song during her Saturday night set at Nissan Stadium, ripping through the pummeling “Locomotive” for the CMA Fest crowd. It is Lambert’s first new music since releasing the double album The Weight of These Wings in late 2017.

Lambert introduced the song, which she told the Tennessean was “total country-punk rock,” by saying it was the first time she and her band had played it for anyone. The band kicked things off with a turbocharged Chuck Berry-style guitar riff and pounding drums set to a tempo just shy of “Ace of Spades,” with Lambert in classic flame-throwing mode. “I’m headed toward the reservoir and I’m gonna need a drink,” she sings in the first verse. In this case, it seems less about a man who hurt her than barreling her way through the world and its many barriers with someone who supports her. “He gives me wings,” she sings at one point in the chorus. There’s no word yet on when the song will officially be released.

During her CMA Fest set, Lambert also brought out Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley to sing a pair of songs, including “Sugar Daddy” from their 2018 album Interstate Gospel. The trio is set to perform as part of Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, which gets underway in mid-September with a rotating cast of guests including Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.