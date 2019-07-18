Miranda Lambert Scrubs Away Sins in New Song ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’

Miranda Lambert has released the new song “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” the lead single from the CMA Award-winning performer’s upcoming seventh studio album.

Brighter and more upbeat than the bulk of Lambert’s 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is about life’s mistakes and heartbreaks and their relative impermanence. Over a breezy, acoustic guitar-driven groove, Lambert lists off a litany of mishaps from ketchup spills to drunk dials and more severe infractions like accidentally sharing someone’s pregnancy news or messing around with the boss at the workplace. Relax, she says, it’s not that big of a deal. “Take the sin and the men and you throw ’em all in and you put that sucker on on spin,” she sings, as Jay Joyce’s rock-influenced production twists in unexpected, delightful ways between her verses.

Lambert shared the news that she had been working with Joyce during Chicago’s LakeShake Festival, noting that the move signaled a “new phase and sound” and a more rock-oriented vibe. In June, Lambert gave another taste of the album’s rock influence when she performed the blistering “Locomotive” during her Saturday night set at CMA Fest in Nashville. She released the studio version of “Locomotive” in tandem with “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

In September, Lambert will revive her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour for an all-women lineup that includes her trio the Pistol Annies plus Elle King, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, and Tenille Townes on select dates.