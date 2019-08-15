×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next With Hickenlooper Out, Who's the Next 2020 Democrat to Go? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Miranda Lambert Announces New Album ‘Wildcard’

Performer releases “Bluebird” from upcoming project, which arrives November 1st

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Thursday, Miranda Lambert announced plans for hew new album, the follow-up to 2017’s The Weight of These Wings. Titled Wildcard, the project will be released November 1st via Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville and is Lambert’s first full-length project overseen by producer Jay Joyce.

Along with the announcement, Lambert issued the song “Bluebird” as another preview of the collection. A spacious, atmospheric number about resilience and maintaining hope, “Bluebird” offers a slightly different feel than the more rock-oriented tracks like “Locomotive” and “Mess With My Head” already issued from Wildcard. The album’s lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is currently climbing country airplay charts and shows off Lambert’s signature sense of humor.

Miranda Lambert new album 'Wildcard'

“There were some fun moments on The Weight of These Wings, but just that whole portion of my life and art was not the funnest time,” she told Rolling Stone recently. “With this one I just wanted to cut loose a little bit.”

Wildcard is available for pre-order now, and the full track list is printed on Lambert’s official website. Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, with openers including Maren Morris and Elle King, gets underway Friday, September 13th.

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard track listing:

  1. “White Trash”
  2. “Mess With My Head”
  3. “It All Comes Out in the Wash”
  4. “Settling Down”
  5. “Holy Water”
  6. “Way Too Pretty for Prison”
  7. “Locomotive”
  8. “Bluebird”
  9. “How Dare You Love”
  10. “Fire Escape”
  11. “Pretty Bitchin'”
  12. “Tequila Does”
  13. “Track Record”
  14. “Dark Bars”

Newswire

Powered by