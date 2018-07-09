Miranda Lambert Named Country Music Hall of Fame’s Artist in Residence

Miranda Lambert has been named the 2018 artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. With the honor, the “Keeper of the Flame” singer-songwriter becomes the youngest artist announced to the position and only the third woman. She’ll perform a pair of intimate concerts in September at the CMA Theater located inside the Hall of Fame building in downtown Nashville.

“The history that the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum holds is so important,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to be named artist-in-residence for the museum. I’m thankful for this place, where our music can continue to be cherished, and I’m thrilled to be among the esteemed artists who have been honored by this designation.”

Cowboy Jack Clement was the inaugural artist-in-residence in 2003, while Jason Isbell, who tweeted his congratulations to Lambert following the announcement, held the role last year. Other past artists-in-residence include Connie Smith, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson and Kenny Rogers.

Traditionally, the accompanying concerts highlight different aspects of the featured artist’s career. Isbell, for instance, performed three shows in 2017, one with his band the 400 Unit, one with wife Amanda Shires and one with an array of guests, including Emmylou Harris and Gillian Welch. Lambert’s two concerts are set for September 19th and 26th.