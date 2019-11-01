Miranda Lambert Sings ‘Mess With My Head’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Miranda Lambert released her seventh studio album Wildcard on Friday, and in one final plug for the LP, the country star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday night to perform one of her new songs, “Mess With My Head.” The rocking track dispenses with the usual fiddles-and-banjo of country music in favor of a bluesy electric guitar sound, though Lambert did appear in a fringed pink jumpsuit similar to a sparkling Nudie suit.

Lyrically, Lambert sings of a new relationship that’s completely taken over her day-to-day thoughts and obsessions: “You treat my mind like a hotel room/And I know why I gave the keys to you.” It’s a cheeky yet assertive number that fits right into Wildcard‘s track list.

Earlier this week, Lambert also appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Next week, she will release a short film on Apple Music that goes through and dissects all the songs on Wildcard.

Lambert finishes up this year’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour this month, playing shows with Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and her supergroup the Pistol Annies. She’ll kick off her Wildcard Tour on January 16th in Tupelo, Mississippi, playing nearly 30 thirty dates in North America before wrapping May 9th in Montreal, Quebec. Lanco, Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will open on select dates.