Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram Announce ‘Marfa Tapes’ Documentary

As the release of their collaborative album The Marfa Tapes draws near, the trio of Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall are popping up with live appearances. On Wednesday, they performed the song “Geraldene” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and followed it with the Thursday announcement of a new documentary.

Like their previous televised performances, the trio’s version of “Geraldene” is an all-acoustic performance that has the looseness of a friendly jam session. Lambert smiles her way through the funky, swaggering tune referencing a woman who’s “trailer-park pretty” and causing domestic trouble. “You can’t take a man from me, Geraldene,” she sings, warning the would-be homewrecker.

Lambert, Ingram, and Randall will appear in a new documentary that traces the making of the Marfa Tapes album. Directed by Spencer Peeples, it will include live performances by the trio in West Texas, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage from their sessions. The film will be available for 24 hours on Lambert’s official Facebook at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8th, one day after the Marfa Tapes album is released.

The Marfa Tapes includes the previously released songs “In His Arms,” “Am I Right or Amarillo,” and “Tin Man,” which Lambert also recorded for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert is also featured on the recent duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King.

Lambert played her first shows in front of a live audience in over a year last week at Billy Bob’s Texas, a honky-tonk in Fort Worth. She’ll perform two more sold-out concerts at the venue this weekend.