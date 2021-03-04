 Miranda Lambert Announces New Album, Restaurant - Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert Announces New Collaborative Album and a Nashville Bar

Singer-songwriter joins with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Jon Freeman

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert's next album is a collaborative project with singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Miranda Lambert has announced plans for a new collaborative album featuring fellow Texas singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The project, named The Marfa Tapes for the Texas town where it was recorded, will be released May 7th.

“They’re raw. We wanted you to feel like you were sitting right there with us,” Lambert tweeted on Thursday, along with some basic information about the album. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the music; the first single “In His Arms” arrives tonight at midnight ET.

As a trio, Ingram, Randall, and Lambert have written some of the standout tracks on Lambert’s albums, including “Tin Man” from The Weight of These Wings, and “Tequila Does,” from 2019’s Wildcard. Ingram is a beloved Texas performer who had a brush with country radio stardom in 2005 with “Wherever You Are,” released by Big Machine Records. He has continued releasing albums up through the present, including 2019’s Ridin’ High. . . Again. Dallas native Randall has enjoyed considerable success as a songwriter and producer, with credits including Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley’s “Whiskey Lullaby,” Dierks Bentley’s bluegrass album Up on the Ridge, and rising star Parker McCollum.

The Marfa Tapes is not Lambert’s only big project on the horizon. As reported by the Nashville Business Journal, the superstar is set to partner in a restaurant on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, making her the first female star to do so. Located at 308 Broadway, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa is opening in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, whose portfolio also includes country-star bars for Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Florida Georgia Line.

Lambert is also poised to return to the concert stage. She’s set to play five socially-distanced concerts at Billy Bob’s honky-tonk in Fort Worth, Texas, in April and May.

