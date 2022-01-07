Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Revive Co-Headlining Bandwagon Tour for Spring 2022

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will revive their popular Bandwagon Tour in 2022 with a spate of co-headlining shows running through May and June. The country artists, who once collaborated on “Smokin’ and Drinkin’” from Lambert’s album Platinum, put together the first iteration of the Bandwagon Tour back in 2018.

Kicking off May 6 in Houston, the Bandwagon Tour will run 15 dates in total, sticking exclusively to outdoor venues like the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas and the Ruoff Music Center outside Indianapolis. Other stops include Cincinnati, Detroit, and Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York, with the trek wrapping up June 11 in Camden, New Jersey.

The Cadillac Three will open all dates as well as a three-night run April 27 to 29 with Lambert in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Franklin, Tennessee; and Johnson City, Tennessee that will precede the tour launch. Tickets for the Houston concert go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, while all others will be available beginning Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

2022 Bandwagon Tour dates:

May 6 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 7 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

May 12 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

May 13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

May 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 3 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 10 – Homldel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion