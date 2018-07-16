Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Launch Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town launched their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour over the weekend, playing shows in Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; and Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to separate sets of their own hits and crowd favorites, Lambert and LBT – whose kids were in tow – took some time to share the stage for a mini-set that included renditions of “Tin Man,” “Girl Crush” and a cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl.” The 13-date trek – which includes supporting performers Tenille Townes and Natalie Hemby – will run through August 25th.