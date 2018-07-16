Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Launch Bandwagon Tour Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Launch Bandwagon Tour

Go behind the scenes as country superstars begin their co-headlining tour with dates in North Carolina, Indiana and Ohio

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
View Gallery 12 Photos

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town launched their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour over the weekend, playing shows in Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; and Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to separate sets of their own hits and crowd favorites, Lambert and LBT – whose kids were in tow – took some time to share the stage for a mini-set that included renditions of “Tin Man,” “Girl Crush” and a cover of the Dixie Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl.” The 13-date trek – which includes supporting performers Tenille Townes and Natalie Hemby – will run through August 25th.

In This Article: Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad