Watch Miranda Lambert Sing ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ on ‘Colbert’

Just ahead of releasing her new album Wildcard, Miranda Lambert paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and performed her current single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Wildcard comes out Friday, November 1st.

With an acoustic guitar in hand, Lambert mimics the song’s signature melodic hook before singing her verses. In each one, she rattles off a litany of common misdeeds from small to large, but shrugs them all off in a way that’s echoed by the breezy backing arrangement of her band. “Don’t sweat it, a Tide stick’ll get it,” she offers, with a glint in her eyes.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” is the lead single from Wildcard and is currently at Number 14 on Mediabase’s country radio chart. Lambert has also released a slew of other tracks from Wildcard before its official street date, including “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” “Mess With My Head,” “Tequila Does,” “Locomotive,” and “Bluebird.” Lambert will also reprise “It All Comes Out in the Wash” during the November 13th broadcast of the 2019 CMA Awards.

Lambert is currently headlining shows on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which wraps up November 23rd in Greensboro, North Carolina. She’ll return to the road in early 2020 on the Wildcard Tour, which gets underway January 16th in Tupelo, Mississippi.