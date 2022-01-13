Miranda Lambert Rides Into the Sunset in ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ Video

Miranda Lambert is the queen of the open range in the new video for “If I Was a Cowboy,” released on Wednesday. The song is Lambert’s first single from a new project to follow the collaborative Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Clad in chaps, fringe and hat, Lambert mounts her horse in the opening scene and gets a look of longing from a woman as she’s riding away, adding a slight queer twist to the narrative of this Trey Fanjoy-directed clip. But this story is more about Lambert subverting gender narratives as she leads her band of merry macho men across the plains. They end up in a little saloon where a fight breaks out over cards, but Lambert is the coolest character in the room — she just smiles and lifts her glass, like it’s exactly what she expected to happen. By the end, she’s heading off into the sunset.

“This song has references to all of my favorite westerns, and a cowboy lifestyle,” Lambert said in a release. “We shot this video in a little old west town in Texas with real cowboys!”

In May, Lambert will reunite with Little Big Town for their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour, a bill they previously shared back in 2018. The trek will run through mid-June and includes stops in Houston, St. Louis, and Detroit. Currently, Lambert is nominated for a pair of Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes and Best Country/Duo Performance for the Elle King collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Last month, she released a new song inspired by Netflix’s Queer Eye series, “Y’all Means All.”