 Miranda Lambert's New Song 'If I Was a Cowboy' Is a Wild West Dream - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next QAnon Figure Ron Watkins Announces Plans to Run for Congress in Arizona
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Miranda Lambert’s New Song ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ Is a Wild West Dream

The Texas hell-raiser sings about wanted posters, six shooters, and being as free as a tumbleweed in her first new solo song since 2019

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Miranda Lambert dials up the Wild West imagery in a brand new song. “If I Was a Cowboy” is peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns, and is the country singer’s first solo single since “Settling Down,” off the Wildcard album.

“If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free / rolling around these towns like tumbleweeds,” Lambert sings in the chorus, dreaming of wide-open expanses and endless opportunity and boasting about her rebellious streak: “You thought the west was wild / but you ain’t saddled up with me.”

The payoff line comes with a gender-flipping wink — “If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen,” she proclaims.

“If I Was a Cowboy” is Lambert’s first new solo music in two years. In February, she teamed up with Elle King for King’s drinking-and-dancing song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and collaborated with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down album that dropped in May. In August, she worked with DJ Telemitry (the Nashville producer Jesse Frasure) to produce the first remix of her career, the Wildcard track “Tequila Does.”

Lambert is the most nominated woman in CMA Awards history: She’ll compete in three categories at the November 10th ceremonies in Nashville and has two more live dates scheduled for the year, including an appearance at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 12th.

In This Article: Miranda Lambert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.