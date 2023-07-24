Miranda Lambert Likes Shooting Tequila With Fans, Not Fans Shooting Selfies

Miranda Lambert reiterated her feelings on people taking selfies during her concerts in a way less confrontational, way more “yee-haw” kinda way, during her Vegas residency this weekend.

One week after calling out a couple of audience members for snapping some photos of themselves in the middle of her ballad “Tin Man,” Lambert singled out another person in the crowd. This time, however, it was for their shirt, which read, “Shoot tequila, not selfies.”

“That’s badass,” Lambert quipped in a video of the interaction. The country star then immediately proved her devotion to the t-shirt’s cause when a fan reached out and handed her an airplane bottle of tequila. The singer downed a good half of it, grimaced (relatable), then passed the rest off to her guitarist, who finished it with a mighty swig.

Lambert espousing her anti-selfie beliefs by shooting tequila is likely to go down a bit smoother than last week’s viral incident. As seen widely on TikTok, Lambert was a few verses into “Tin Man” when she spotted a few women taking photos right in front of the stage with the flash turned on.

Halting the show, Lambert said, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

The reaction in the crowd appeared to be mixed. Some fans cheered Lambert, while boos could be heard in the videos, and some fans even got up and left the show early (reactions were similarly mixed online after the video went viral). Lambert has yet to really publicly comment on the incident, though maybe taking a shot of tequila on stage counts.