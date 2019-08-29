Miranda Lambert Goes Muddin’ in ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’ Video

Miranda Lambert hits the pits to go muddin’ in her new music video for “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

Taking the wheel of a vintage, white Ford Bronco, the country singer and her friends are fully committed to getting dirty, tearing up a mud bog outside of Nashville in the clip directed by Trey Fanjoy. By video’s end, the 4x4s and some of Lambert’s pals are a muddy mess, prompting a mass exodus to the car wash.

The video is a cheeky accompaniment to the first single off Lambert’s new album Wildcard. “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” written by Lambert with the Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose), makes the case that there really isn’t anything too egregious or sinful that you can’t wash away.

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records. I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings,” Lambert told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “With this [album] I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

Wildcard, produced by Jay Joyce, arrives November 1st. Ahead of the LP’s release, Lambert has shared the new songs “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird,” “Locomotive,” and the duet with Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty for Prison.”