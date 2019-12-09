So, How Was Your Decade, Miranda Lambert?

So, How Was Your Decade is a series in which the decade’s most innovative musicians answer our questionnaire about the people, places and things that shaped their decade. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

The first half of Miranda Lambert’s decade was defined by big radio hits like the smash ballad “The House That Built Me” and her power duet with Carrie Underwood, “Somethin’ Bad” — neither of which Lambert wrote. The latter half of the 2010s, however, found her emphasizing her own songwriting, culminating with the 2016 masterwork The Weight of These Wings. The double album, a product of her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton, proved her to be among the best in Nashville’s class and reconnected a party-focused genre with its lost-love and heartbreak history — even if country radio failed to get onboard with superb singles like “Tin Man.”

But Lambert has never been one to wait around for the gatekeepers to catch up. On her new album Wildcard, she kicks country music into the future with modern-rock sounds and radio-ready hooks, pairing them with her sharp, unrepentant but still classic songwriting (“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Mess with My Head”). She also released one of the best albums of the decade — Interstate Gospel — with her side project Pistol Annies and has been leading the charge to give women in country music a leg up with her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Ever the proud Texan, she’ll toss the dudes a bone and bring along Lone Star singer Cody Johnson when she headlines arenas on her 2020 Wildcard trek.

My favorite album was: Brent Cobb’s Shine on Rainy Day

My favorite song was: Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush“

The artist who had the best decade was: Taylor Swift

The craziest thing that happened to me was: meeting my husband!

The TV show I couldn’t stop streaming was: Godless and Ozark

The best new slang term of the 2010s was: “AF”

The best live show I saw was: U2

The most surprising encounter I had with a fellow artist was: Meeting and singing with Dolly! Amazing.

The misstep I learned the most from was: Rushing. Take a breath and take it in.

The best book I read was: Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale

Something cool I did that nobody noticed was: get married 💗 (They didn’t notice for a minute, anyway.)

The strangest thing someone said about me in the media was: I was pregnant, again.

The best outfit I wore this decade was: A yellow dress with pink heels with a gold pistol attached to the ACM awards in Vegas

The most “2010s” moment of the 2010s was: The invention of spanx leggings.