Miranda Lambert Covers ‘Fooled Around and Fell in Love’ With Maren Morris, Elle King

Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour launches tonight with back-to-back shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and a rotating cast of artists including Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack are set to play select dates through November. In anticipation of the trek, Lambert and her tour mates unleash a steamy rendition of the Seventies radio hit, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” The 1975 original, credited to guitarist Elvin Bishop, was actually sung by future Starship vocalist Mickey Thomas and this update gives each singer a chance to showcase her distinct vocal style, while also echoing the fiery soulfulness of the original.

Earlier this summer, Lambert noted that the all-female tour lineup wasn’t a conscious decision on her part, telling Rolling Stone, “It was just, who are you loving and what’s cool right now? And who is available? There are all these factors when you put a tour together. I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because Maren is inspiring me, she’s kicking ass. And I love Elle King. Then thinking about new artists, I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way. It came together organically.”

Lambert’s seventh studio album Wildcard, featuring the current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” will be released November 1st. The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, also featuring Pistol Annies, is currently scheduled through late November.