Miranda Lambert Saddles Up for ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert performed her current single “If I Was a Cowboy” onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville. The song appears on Lambert’s new studio album Palomino, which will be released April 29.

Wearing a black jacket with lime-green fringe and a pink and white Stetson, Lambert delivered the song from a stage on Lower Broadway for an eager group of fans. By the end of the song, fireworks arced through the downtown sky behind her. Earlier in the evening, “If I Was a Cowboy” earned Lambert a win for Female Video of the Year. The cast of Queer Eye introduced Lambert’s performance (the country singer recorded this season’s theme song “Y’all Means All”).

Lambert released “If I Was a Cowboy” in October 2021 as the lead single from Palomino. The album also includes new versions of her Marfa Tapes songs “In His Arms,” “Geraldene,” and “Waxahachie,” plus a collaboration with the B-52’s on the rollicking “Music City Queen.” There’s a little bit of funky rock & roll, a little bit of breathtaking country balladry, and a lot of Lambert’s restless artistic ambition.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a long career where I can have a little freedom creatively, but it’s still scary,” she told Rolling Stone. “I want people to accept both and not be like, ‘Well, that’s not country! That’s not commercial!’ These are just songs I love, and it doesn’t matter where they fit.”

Lambert is currently on tour with dates coming up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Franklin, Tennessee; and Houston, Texas. In September, she’s set to begin headlining the Las Vegas residency “The Velvet Rodeo,” with dates lined up through April 2023.