Hear Miranda Lambert’s New Song ‘Champion’ From ‘Make It Up As We Go’ Podcast

Miranda Lambert has released the new song “Champion,” recorded for the scripted country-music podcast Make It Up As We Go. The song appeared in the series finale, which premiered on Thursday.

Written by Nicolle Galyon, Jared Gutstadt, Scarlett Burke, and Jeff Peters, “Champion” is a stripped-down ode to experiencing heartbreak and finding resilience to push through. “I’d do it all again, everything I had to lose to win,” Lambert sings in the chorus. It mirrors the journey of the young songwriter played by Burke in Make It Up As We Go, who leaves her Texas home for Nashville and has to navigate the industry while trying to preserve some sense of who she is.

Burke and Gutstadt created Make It Up As We Go, which was produced by Audio Up Media and premiered October 9th. Other performers who have contributed their musical talents to the series include Lindsay Ell and Tyler Rich, while the acting cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid, Craig Robinson, and Bobby Bones. All eight episodes are available now.

In other Lambert news, the singer was recently named to the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, with an official induction set to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 27th.

