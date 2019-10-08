Miranda Lambert Boosts Carrie Underwood for CMA Entertainer of the Year

Miranda Lambert made her case for Carrie Underwood to be crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year in November, posting on Instagram about her admiration for Underwood and her “iconic voice.”
Lambert, who recorded the duet “Somethin’ Bad” with Underwood for her album Platinum, started off by weighing in on the other Entertainer of the Year contenders. She called Keith Urban “a friend and hero,” noted that Garth Brooks had been her first concert in 1993, called Eric Church “one of the best songwriters of all time,” and praised Chris Stapleton for having “the kind of voice and songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder.”
But then she went long on the “Southbound” singer for walking the walk and touring with other women and putting in the extreme hard work required of something like Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360. “She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half,” Lambert wrote, touching on the many aspects, personal and professional, that make Underwood so distinctive. “She has stayed true and pushed herself to be better. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home!”
View this post on Instagram
Its fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and @CMAawards final voting time. Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents. 💙Keith- a friend and a hero of mine. He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of. He belived in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful. 💙Garth – In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing. 💙Eric -one of the best songwriters of all time in my opinion. He turns a phrase like no other. I’ve had the pleasure of writing with him and he is someone that will push say something in a different way. 💙Chris- the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat. Period. 💗Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year. Because… Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing “How Great Thou Art” do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch! 😉#Carrieon #EOTY
Underwood and Lambert are the two most recent women to be nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year, with Underwood getting a nod in 2016 and Lambert in 2015. The last time a woman took home the show’s top prize was 2011, when Taylor Swift was voted the winner.
This year’s CMA Awards take place November 13th with Underwood back in the hosting role and supported by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in place of longtime co-host Brad Paisley. Lambert, meanwhile, will release her new album Wildcard just a few days before on November 1st.