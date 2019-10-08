Miranda Lambert Boosts Carrie Underwood for CMA Entertainer of the Year

Miranda Lambert made her case for Carrie Underwood to be crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year in November, posting on Instagram about her admiration for Underwood and her “iconic voice.”

Lambert, who recorded the duet “Somethin’ Bad” with Underwood for her album Platinum, started off by weighing in on the other Entertainer of the Year contenders. She called Keith Urban “a friend and hero,” noted that Garth Brooks had been her first concert in 1993, called Eric Church “one of the best songwriters of all time,” and praised Chris Stapleton for having “the kind of voice and songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder.”

But then she went long on the “Southbound” singer for walking the walk and touring with other women and putting in the extreme hard work required of something like Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360. “She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half,” Lambert wrote, touching on the many aspects, personal and professional, that make Underwood so distinctive. “She has stayed true and pushed herself to be better. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home!”

Underwood and Lambert are the two most recent women to be nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year, with Underwood getting a nod in 2016 and Lambert in 2015. The last time a woman took home the show’s top prize was 2011, when Taylor Swift was voted the winner.

This year’s CMA Awards take place November 13th with Underwood back in the hosting role and supported by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in place of longtime co-host Brad Paisley. Lambert, meanwhile, will release her new album Wildcard just a few days before on November 1st.