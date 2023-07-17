Don’t Try to Take a Selfie During a Miranda Lambert Show

Miranda Lambert might want to consider a “no cell phones” policy at her Las Vegas residency. The singer has come under fire after she stopped one of her shows to reprimand a group of audience members attempting to take a selfie during one of her songs.

In a now-viral TikTok video posted over the weekend, Lambert was just a few verses into her emotional ballad “Tin Man” when she seemingly spotted a few women turning the camera on themselves to take a photo. Clearly annoyed that the stripped-down song was being used as a backdrop for a cellphone shoot, Lambert stopped singing to call them out.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she continued. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

Lambert then motioned for the women to sit down and stop.

And while some members of the crowd cheered Lambert on for standing up for herself and her art, others felt it was rude to call out the women. In fact, some fans were so upset that they got up and left the show early.

“Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one woman can be heard saying to her friends as they left their seats.

Other fans flooded the comments section of the TikTok, calling Lambert’s behavior “out of line.”

“Miranda didn’t even talk to our Vegas audience between songs hardly,” scolded one TikTok user. “Always in a mood. Fans can enjoy however they want. They paid,” wrote one fan, while another added, “But maybe they were taking the selfies or videos to remember the occasion. I think she was out of line.”

“Why embarrass them? Just sing. They paid they can take selfies if they want. Who made her the selfie patrol. I like her but DAMN!!!” wrote another fan.

Lambert has yet to comment on the discourse.