Watch Miranda Lambert Perform Inside Giant Birdcage in ‘Bluebird’ Video

As it turns out, Taylor Swift isn’t the only star in Nashville who has a giant birdcage on hand. In her music video for the Wildcard track “Bluebird,” directed by Trey Fanjoy, Miranda Lambert dons blue feathers and sits inside her own aviary stage, surrounded by an audience that looks like it’s plucked straight out of Moulin Rouge! It’s a fitting visual for the song, which pays tribute not only to actual bluebirds, but also to Nashville’s Bluebird Café, a well-known venue for emerging talent and established artists in the city.

“I love ‘Bluebird,’ it’s a song like I’ve never written before and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Lambert said. “Since I wrote it, I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I live on a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me. Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it’s a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it.”

Lambert’s Wildcard, released last year, is nominated for ACM Album of the Year, and Lambert is nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year (for her song “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack). Earlier this week, the ACM Awards announced they’d be delayed until September as the music community and world at large grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.