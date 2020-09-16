2020 ACMs: Watch Miranda Lambert Perform ‘Bluebird’ at Bluebird Cafe

Miranda Lambert performed her hit song “Bluebird” at its namesake, the Bluebird Cafe, in Nashville, for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Like other award ceremonies held during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ACMs this year were conducted without an audience, featuring the night’s performers at different historic venues throughout Nashville. For her rendition of “Bluebird,” Lambert took the small listening-room stage with co-writers Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby for a stripped-down rendition of the song — “like we performed it in the studio,” she said. The intimate performance felt especially poignant for “Bluebird,” which has taken on a new life as an anthem of resilience for many during the pandemic.

Earlier in the night, Lambert took home her 35th ACM Award for Music Event of the Year, for her collaborative performance of “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tourmates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King. Lambert is the most-awarded artist ever at the ACM Awards.

Along with her most recent ACM win, Lambert leads the nominations at this year’s 2020 CMA Awards with seven, off the strength of her latest album Wildcard and its singles. In July, she released a lyric video for the Wildcard track “Dark Bars,” which paid tribute to Nashville’s struggling nightlife during Covid-19.