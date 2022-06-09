Miranda Lambert Ready to Start ‘Actin’ Up’ with ‘Fallon’ Performance

Miranda Lambert appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday to deliver a sultry rendition of “Actin’ Up,” while backed by a full band. The playful number appears on the country superstar’s latest album, Palomino.

“Actin’ Up,” which Rolling Stone called “a swaggering slice of woozy country-rock,” name-drops a wide variety of pop culture icons ranging from Elvis to Tiger Woods. It followed lead single “If I Was A Cowboy” and “Strange.”

Lambert recently told Rolling Stone the song was inspired by her desire to remain feisty throughout her career. “I struggle because I have to sing ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Mama’s Broken Heart,’ and ‘Little Red Wagon’ forever, and what’s that going to look like at 70? Those are songs that set up that whole side of my career,” she said. “My grandma was a firecracker until her last breath, drinking Crown and Coke. If she can do it, I’ve just got to figure out a way to do it artistically. ‘Actin’ Up’ and ‘Geraldene’ are both songs where there’s fire, but I’m not burning down the house.”

Later this summer, the “Bluebird” singer will receive the Triple Crown Award at the Academy of Country Music Award’s ACM Honors, making her one of seven to receive the award. In September, Lambert will begin headlining her Las Vegas residency, “The Velvet Rodeo,” scheduled to run through April 2023.