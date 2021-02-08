Miranda Lambert Will Play Three Socially-Distanced Indoor Concerts in Texas

Miranda Lambert will return to the concert stage in front of a live audience for three shows at the legendary Fort Worth, Texas, honky-tonk Billy Bob’s. The gigs, set for April 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, mark Lambert’s first concerts since the pandemic took hold in March 2020.

“First concert in over a year. Texas, I can’t wait to come home,” Lambert wrote on Instagram in announcing the residency, adding that Covid safety measures will be in effect. “We’re doing this safely and right. Show will be reduced capacity and distanced with strict Covid protocols in place,” the post read.

Billy Bob’s, a massive 127,000 square-foot entertainment venue known for its mechanical bull, reopened late last summer. While it can hold 6,000 people, the honky-tonk has been enforcing a 40% capacity of 2,500, with guests seated at tables of six to eight. Some general admission tickets, also seated, are available on an upper level.

Since reopening, the venue has hosted concerts by Flatland Cavalry, Randy Rogers, Granger Smith, and Riley Green. Lambert’s appearances are part of Billy Bob’s 40th anniversary celebration, a series of concerts that kick off April 1st with the Gatlin Brothers and include shows by Hank Williams Jr., Midland, and Dwight Yoakam. Tickets for Lambert’s concerts range from $200 to $50.

The announcement of Lambert’s concerts distinguishes her as one of the few bona fide superstars to return to an indoor stage. Fellow country A-listers like Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker entertained fans with a series of drive-in shows last summer, while Jason Isbell hosted a run of gigs in October with fans in outdoor pods.

And Lambert may not be going it alone. Last week, Eric Church teased plans to return to the road in some way in 2021.