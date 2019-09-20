Miranda Lambert Announces 2020 ‘Wildcard’ Tour Dates

In advance of the release of her upcoming studio album, Miranda Lambert has announced a number of tour dates for her 2020 Wildcard Tour with opening acts Lanco and Cody Johnson. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will also open on select dates.

The 27-date North American tour includes a January 2020 date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert says in a release. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”

Before Lambert’s Wildcard Tour kicks off, the singer will spend the remaining months of 2019 on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which includes a slew of opening acts like Maren Morris, the Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde, and Caylee Hammack.

In anticipation of Lambert’s Wildcard album, which was produced by Jay Joyce, the singer has released a string of tracks, including “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Bluebird,” “Pretty Bitchin,'” and, most recently, a cover of Elvin Bishop’s Seventies hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

Lambert’s 2020 Wildcard tour kicks off January 16th in Tupelo, MS.

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard Tour dates:

January 16 — Tupelo, MS @ BandcorpSouth Arena

January 17 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

January 18 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

January 23 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 25 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

January 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

February 1 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 6 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 7 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 8 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 20 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

February 21 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

February 22 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

February 27 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

February 28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center Center

February 29 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 23 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 24 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

April 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 30 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 1 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

May 2 —Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 5 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 7 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

May 8 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 9 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre