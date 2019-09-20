Miranda Lambert Announces 2020 ‘Wildcard’ Tour Dates

In advance of the release of her upcoming studio album, Miranda Lambert has announced a number of tour dates for her 2020 Wildcard Tour with opening acts Lanco and Cody Johnson. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum will also open on select dates.
The 27-date North American tour includes a January 2020 date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert says in a release. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”
Before Lambert’s Wildcard Tour kicks off, the singer will spend the remaining months of 2019 on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which includes a slew of opening acts like Maren Morris, the Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde, and Caylee Hammack.
In anticipation of Lambert’s Wildcard album, which was produced by Jay Joyce, the singer has released a string of tracks, including “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Bluebird,” “Pretty Bitchin,'” and, most recently, a cover of Elvin Bishop’s Seventies hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”
Lambert’s 2020 Wildcard tour kicks off January 16th in Tupelo, MS.
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard Tour dates:
January 16 — Tupelo, MS @ BandcorpSouth Arena
January 17 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
January 18 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
January 23 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
January 24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
January 25 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
January 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 1 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 6 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 7 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 8 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 20 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
February 21 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
February 22 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
February 27 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
February 28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center Center
February 29 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 23 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
April 24 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
April 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
April 30 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 1 — Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
May 2 —Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 5 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 7 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
May 8 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 9 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre