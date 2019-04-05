Miranda Lambert Plots Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 Tour

Miranda Lambert has revived her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour for a new 2019 leg, which will embark in September with back-to-back shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Lambert first used the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour name nearly 10 years ago, following the release of her third album Revolution. She returned to it in 2015, during which her trio Pistol Annies, featuring Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, made a surprise appearance together after going on hiatus. This time around, the Annies are set to play all dates, while other supporting artists on select dates include Elle King, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes. Tickets to many of the shows go on sale Friday, April 12th.

Ahead of the tour launch, Lambert is scheduled to play several festivals and fairs, including CMA Fest in Nashville, Country Lakeshake in Chicago and Country Thunder in Calgary, Alberta. On Sunday, April 7th, Lambert will perform at the 54th ACM Awards, singing solo as well as with George Strait. She is nominated for two awards, including Female Artist of the Year — a category she’s won every year since 2009.

Lambert’s most recent solo album The Weight of These Wings was released in late 2017. In 2018, the Pistol Annies returned with Interstate Gospel, their first album since 2013’s Annie Up.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

September 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Center

September 20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

September 21 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

September 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

September 27 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

October 3 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

October 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 5 – Bossier City, LA @ Centurylink Center

October 10 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

October 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

October 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

October 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 24 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

October 25 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

October 26 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

November 7 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

November 8 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

November 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

November 21 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 22 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

November 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum