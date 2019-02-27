Mindy Smith Lines Up 2019 Solo Acoustic Tour

Singer-songwriter Mindy Smith will launch her first tour in six years in celebration of the 15th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album, One Moment More. The solo acoustic trek begins May 5th, at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia, running through June 22nd in Knoxville, Tennessee, visiting a series of intimate listening rooms along the way, “so I could be as up close and personal as possible,” says Smith in a release.

Since her enthralling contribution of “Jolene” to the 2003 superstar tribute album, Just Because I’m A Woman: Songs of Dolly Parton, and the release of One Moment More in January 2004, Smith’s solo albums have been distinguished by the Long Island native’s often delicate yet bone-chillingly potent vocals, with her original tune “Come to Jesus” since covered by several artists including Faith Hill and gospel music’s Gaither Vocal Band. Smith has also had songs cut by Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack and more. Most recently, she was featured as guest vocalist on last year’s Kenny Chesney single, “Better Boat.”

In addition to the tour, the 15th anniversary is being marked by the release of One Moment More on vinyl for the first time. An autographed, limited edition 180-gram clear coke bottle LP, including handwritten lyrics from Smith, is now available at www.MindySmithmusic.com.

Mindy Smith tour dates:

May 5 – Eddie’s Attic @ Decatur, GA

May 8 – Seven Steps Live Music and Event Center @ Spring Lake, MI

May 9 – Hey Nonny @ Arlington Heights, IL

May 31 – Jammin Java @ Vienna, VA

June 1 – The Loft at City Winery @ New York, NY

June 2 – The Locks at Sona @ Philadelphia, PA

June 22 – The Open Chord @ Knoxville, TN (w/Blue Mother Tupelo)