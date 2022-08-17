Mike Campbell and Margo Price Get Lost in the Desert in New ‘State of Mind’ Video

Singer-guitarist Mike Campbell gets an assist from country singer Margo Price in the new video for “State of Mind.” The track, which features Price’s backing vocals, appears on Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs’ 2022 album External Combustion.

A jangling midtempo number, “State of Mind” wraps a bitter lyric in easy-to-digest surroundings. “You left a hole in my heart big enough to drive a truck through/And now there’s no way home that I can find,” Campbell sings, with Price chiming in on high harmony. Midway through, a small group of brass instruments gives things a lift.

The video feels decidedly more joyous, and Price appears in many scenes. Directed by Chris Phelps, the clip alternates between live performance, backstage footage, and even outdoor shots of just Campbell and Price singing in front of stunning southwestern vistas.

External Combustion was released in March, marking the second full-length for Campbell as frontman after the 2017 death of Tom Petty, with whom he collaborated for nearly 50 years as a member of the Heartbreakers. In April, Campbell reunited with original Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch for a series of Dirty Knobs dates in June.

Campbell and the Dirty Knobs have live dates scheduled through early November, including Denver’s Ball Arena and L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl. Next up, they’re set to play the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Aug. 28.