Mike and the Moonpies Taunt the IRS, Praise Johnny Paycheck in New ‘Paycheck to Paycheck’

After recording the unfinished songs of the late, great Gary Stewart on last summer’s Touch of You – The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart, Mike and the Moonpies return with a new original song. “Paycheck to Paycheck” is a hard-charging blast of Texas boogie and barroom country that calls to mind the outlaw singer alluded to in the title: Johnny Paycheck.

“Paycheck’s in the tape deck and blaring on the radio,” singer Mike Harmeier howls, as the Lone Star State band roars behind him. “Tell the IRS to shove it and give me eleven twenty-nine,” a nod to Paycheck’s 1976 prison ballad “11 Months and 29 Days.” Harmeier wrote the group’s new song — destined to result in many a speeding ticket — with Moonpies bassist Omar Oyoque and the group’s longtime producer Adam Odor.

Mike and the Moonpies have also announced a new summer tour. The group, rounded out by steel player Zach Moulton, guitarist Catlin Rutherford, and drummer Kyle Ponder, will hit the road this Friday in Arlington, Texas.

In 2019, the Moonpies teamed with members of the London Symphony Orchestra to record Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold at Abbey Road studios. “I’ve always been into Sinatra and the Rat Pack, and I wanted to do a crooner record like that for a long time,” Harmeier told Rolling Stone then. But the songs had to fit seamlessly into their country live show. “The songs had to stand on their own,” he said. “I wanted it to be us playing, but with a whole layer of strings behind everything.”

Here’s Mike and the Moonpies’ tour dates:

July 2 — Arlington, TX @ Levitt Pavillion

July 3 — Roscoe, TX @ Roscoe Texas 4th of July Celebration

July 16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

July 17 — Altus, OK @ The Orange Peel Altus 2021

July 23 — Houston, TX @ Goode Company Armadillo Palace

July 24 — Dallas, TX @ Mama Tried Deep Ellum

July 29 — Alpine, TX @ Viva Big Bend Festival 2021

August 10 — Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

August 11 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

August 12 — Yreka, CA @ Siskiyou Golden Fair

August 14 — Challis, ID @ Braun Brothers Reunion

August 18 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Lounge

August 19 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

August 20 — Iowa City, IA @ First Ave Club

August 22 — Yorkville, IL @ Law Office Pub

August 23 — Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

August 24 — Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

August 25 — Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

August 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

August 27 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

August 28 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

September 10 — Tahlequa, OK @ Diamond Stone Music Festival 2021

September 11 — Anahuac, TX @ Texas Gatorfest

September 12 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Red Dragon Listening Room

September 13 — Huntsville, AL @ SideTracks Music Hall

September 14 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl

September 15 — London, KY @ LIVE at the Laurel County Public Library

September 16 — Hendersonville, NC @ Rhythm & Brews Concert Series

September 17 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

September 18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

September 19 — Worthington, IA @ Benefit The Vets

October 7 — The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Big Barn

October 22 — Phenix City, AL @ Phenix City Art Park