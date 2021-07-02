Midland Preview ‘The Last Resort’ EP With Moody New Love Song ‘Sunrise Tells the Story’

Since Midland dropped their second album Let It Roll in 2019, the country trio has released a live album recorded at L.A.’s Palomino Club and a soundtrack of demos from their making-the-band documentary The Sonic Ranch. Later this month, they’ll debut the EP The Last Resort, their first collection of all-new songs in two years. The group previewed the project with the new song “Sunrise Tells the Story” on Friday.

“The night knows the truth, but the sunrise tells the story,” Midland’s Mark Wystrach croons in the ballad, a tale of an unexpected tryst in all its “naked glory.” “Sunrise Tells the Story” premieres with an accompanying performance video of core members Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy playing the song in the dimly lit “Last Resort Supper Club.” It’s a whole new aesthetic for the trio, who trade the rhinestones of their last album cycle for the Palm Springs couture of boxy suits and unbuttoned camp shirts.

Midland are currently playing shows throughout the summer and will kick off their Last Resort Tour in October in Phoenix.

The Last Resort will be released July 16th. Here’s the full track list:

1. “And Then Some” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. “Sunrise Tells the Story” (Jess Carson, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere)

3. “Two to Two Step” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “Take Her Off Your Hands” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. “Adios Cowboy” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Marv Green, JT Harding)