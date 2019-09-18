 Midland Sing ‘Playboys’ on ‘Seth Meyers’: Watch – Rolling Stone
Watch Midland Sing Carefree ‘Playboys’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Country trio launched the headlining Let It Roll Tour on September 17th

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Midland sang one for the music-making ramblers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed “Playboys.” The song originally appears on the country trio’s 2019 album Let It Roll.

With their uniquely flamboyant sense of style, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy (who skips his shirt buttons entirely for this appearance) and Jess Carson put a little bit of outlaw bounce into “Playboys,” which they wrote with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. And the seemingly untethered, road-romanticizing life of the outlaw country greats is something to be desired and celebrated in this case. “If we don’t go home, what difference does it make, boys?/This whole world would be a dull place, boys/If it was all work and no play, boys,” they sing, twisting the meaning of the title phrase around with glee.

The night before performing on Late Night, Midland launched their headlining Let It Roll Tour with a show at New York City’s Terminal 5. After that, they’re set to headline River Spirit Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the Republik in Honolulu, Hawaii, before heading to Australia for a few shows. The trio is currently nominated for two prizes at this year’s CMA Awards on November 13th, including New Artist of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.

