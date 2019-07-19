Midland Go for Dark and Mysterious in ‘Put the Hurt on Me’ Video

Midland tapped into the dreamy vibe of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” with their atmospheric new song “Put the Hurt on Me.” The country trio follows Isaak’s lead with the music video too, setting the tune to a stark black–and-white video (though theirs doesn’t feature Helena Christensen on a beach).

Singer Mark Wystrach and guitarist Jess Carson gather around a single microphone, as bass player Cameron Duddy harmonizes from afar. Lead guitarist Luke Cutchen, picking out the riff while seated on his amp, and drummer Robbie Crowell, both integral to the sound of Midland’s upcoming album Let It Roll, also appear in the clip.

Midland’s Cameron Duddy and his brother Collin Duddy directed “Put the Hurt on Me,” playing with varying degrees of shadow to set the bedroom tone — a mood that is only amplified by Wystrach’s slow-burning vocal delivery.

Let It Roll, featuring the band’s lead single “Mr. Lonely” and two songs with Duddy and Carson on lead vocals, arrives August 23rd. Midland hit the road on their headlining tour in support of the LP, the follow-up to 2017’s On the Rocks, on September 17th, playing shows into early November.

The video for “Put the Hurt on Me” is the latest tease of Let It Roll. Last week the trio premiered the track “Playboys,” a companion piece of sorts to Midland’s live favorite “Gator Boys.”