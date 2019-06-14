Hear Midland’s Atmospheric New Song ‘Put the Hurt on Me’

Midland show off a different side of themselves in the atmospheric new song “Put the Hurt on Me,” the latest offering from their upcoming second album Let It Roll. Co-produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Dann Huff, Let It Roll will be released August 23rd.

Midland’s members Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson wrote “Put the Hurt on Me” with producers McAnally and Osborne and this time they make some sonic changes though it still bears many of the group’s playfully retro hallmarks.

The tempo of “Put the Hurt on Me” feels slower than their two-stepping current single “Mr. Lonely,” thanks to some “Wicked Game”-style woozy electric guitar leads and a chorus that opens with a pair of minor chords. “Kill me softly, baby, with your kiss/If I go, I wanna go like this,” they sing, offering a depiction of physical abandon that’s accompanied by a sultry flamenco guitar solo. It wraps up with some pillow-soft, layered harmonies and repetition of the title phrase.

Earlier this week, Midland announced a series of headlining dates for their Let It Roll Tour, which gets underway September 17th in New York City. The trio, who sold out Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 5th, will also head to Australia in late September to play a few shows, including supporting dates with Tim McGraw.