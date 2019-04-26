See Dennis Quaid Play ‘Mr. Lonely’ in Midland’s Riotous New Video

Midland chronicle the misadventures of “Mr. Lonely,” played to the comedic hilt by Dennis Quaid, in their riotous new video. The track is the first single from the trio’s upcoming album.

Embracing the titular character’s greasy charm and penchant for philandering, Quaid leaves one stranger’s bed in search of the next. He saunters into a bar — Midland members Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson are there setting up their gear as “Drinkin’ Problem” pours from the jukebox — with the collar popped on his denim jacket, scanning the room. He soon discovers that a lot of people (namely scorned women) are looking for him as well, and precisely zero of them are happy about his chronic womanizing.

Suffice it to say, Mr. Lonely gets his comeuppance in the form of broken bottles, a loose board to the groin and a big pie right in the face. Quaid, who recently released the album Out of the Box with own his band the Sharks, musters up every screwball Nineties-country-video facial expression in his arsenal, while Midland play the scruffy bar band observing — and sometimes being dragged into — the chaos. Midland’s Duddy co-directed the video with his brother Colin and filmed it on the set of the Netflix series The Ranch.

Midland released their debut album On the Rocks in 2016 and were named the ACM’s New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year the following year. They’re currently headlining shows on their Electric Rodeo Tour, which visits Chattanooga, Tennessee, tonight (April 26th) and Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 27th.