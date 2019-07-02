Watch Midland’s Spirited Acoustic Version of ‘Mr. Lonely’

Country trio Midland unplug for a live acoustic rendition of their current single “Mr. Lonely” that was recorded for Vevo during CMA Fest in early June. The original version of the track will appear on the group’s upcoming second album, Let It Roll.

Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy are all seated closely in a row, acoustic versions of their respective instruments in hand. Duddy even taps out a percussive rhythm on his bass while Carson leads the tune off with its walking blues riff. “Long live the blues, they’re keepin’ me in business,” sings Wystrach, his bandmates chiming in with harmonies as he embodies the spirit of an easy lovin’, good timin’ guy who’s earned himself a little reputation.

Like a good portion of Midland’s work, “Mr. Lonely” nods to previous eras of country music from which they draw inspiration. The trio recently got to reenact one of those time periods with an appearance on CMT Crossroads, where they joined Brooks & Dunn to sing “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” They also recorded the song with the famed country duo for the album Reboot, released earlier in 2019.

Let It Roll, which includes “Mr. Lonely” as well as the recently released “Put the Hurt on Me,” will be available August 23rd. Shortly after the album arrives, they’ll embark on their headlining Let It Roll Tour in September.