Midland Go Full Jimmy Buffett on New Song ‘The Last Resort’

Midland follow up last summer’s teaser EP The Last Resort with their third official full-length album. Titled The Last Resort: Greetings From, the record arrives May 6.

Ahead of its release, the country trio of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson, offer a preview of the LP’s tone with the Jimmy Buffett-evoking title track “The Last Resort.” It’s a get-out-of-town song, with the southernmost point of Florida as the destination. Wystrach sings about hitting “every bar on A1A” (the highway to Key West) while lamenting how he’s lost his mind and soon will “run out of shore.” In true Buffett fashion, he even admits “it’s all my fault.”

The song arrives with a lyric video that finds the roguish trio shooting pool in Nashville, driving around in a convertible, and ultimately floating on clear-blue waters on a boat. It’s a postcard for living not just the good life, but the Midland life.

The band is in Las Vegas for Monday’s ACM Awards and will play a pair of shows there this weekend. They’ll launch The Last Resort Tour on March 19 in Winterhaven, California, and make a stop at Stagecoach in late April, before heading overseas on a European tour in May.

The Last Resort: Greetings From tracklist:

1. “The Last Resort” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. “If I Lived Here” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

3. “Two To Two Step” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “Take Her Off Your Hands” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. “Sunrise Tells the Story” (Jess Carson, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere)

6. “And Then Some” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

7. “Longneck Way to Go” (featuring Jon Pardi) (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley)

8. “Life Ain’t Fair” (Jess Carson)

9. “King of Saturday Night” (Jess Carson)

10. “Paycheck to Paycheck” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Rhett Akins, John Osborne)

11. “Bury Me in Blue Jeans” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

12. “Adios Cowboy” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Marv Green, JT Harding)