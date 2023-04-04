Midland Will Bring Country Music, Insane Amount of Tequila to a New Cruise in 2024

Few country bands embody the pirate lifestyle more than Midland — they’ve never met a bar they haven’t plundered. Now the “Drinkin’ Problem” country trio are taking their swashbuckling ways into international waters by partnering with music-at-sea giants Sixthman for a new cruise. “Midland’s The Last Resort Cruise” sets sail April 1-5, 2024. Expect lots of tequila onboard: The band’s own Insólito brand will be the featured spirit.

Made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson, Midland released their latest album The Last Resort: Greetings From last year and draw on that album title for the name of their new voyage, a floating package tour that features masked country phenom Orville Peck high up on the bill and leans heavily on Texas artists. Flatland Cavalry, Hayes Carll, Mike and the Moonpies, the Texas Gentlemen, Kaitlin Butts, Madeline Edwards, David Garza, and frequent Midland opener Jonathan Terrell all represent the Lone Star State. California outlaw-country singer Jaime Wyatt and Indiana songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. are also on the boat, along with dance sets by the DJ Disko Cowboy and live recordings of Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ with the Boys podcast with former Tennessee Titans Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.

“We’ve always felt like we have some of the best fans in country music, and when we were given the opportunity to curate a four-day cruise ship with our Midlandero community, it was an easy decision,” the band says in a statement. “We booked an all-star lineup with some of our favorite artists and pals, we’re stocking the boat full of Insólito Tequila, and we’ll be hosting daily experiences that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s really a dream vacation and we couldn’t be more excited to set sail.” Trending Hollywood Has Welcomed Jeremy Piven Back But His Accusers Haven’t Forgotten Inside Trump's Demands for a High-Profile Surrender: 'It's Kind of a Jesus Christ Thing' Christine McVie Died of a Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report Yes Refuses To Reunite With Singer Jon Anderson. He's OK With That

The Last Resort Cruise leaves via the Norwegian Pearl from Miami and sails to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, the private playground island of Norwegian Cruise Line. Public on-sale for cruise packages begins April 21 at 2 p.m./ET, but a number of presales and booking incentives are available now, including a presale booking incentive that scores fans a photo with Midland. See the cruise website for more details.

“Midland’s The Last Resort Cruise” is the latest offering from Sixthman, which produces cruises like the Outlaw Country Cruise, Cayamo, a rock and wrestling cruise with Chris Jericho, and the new Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience.