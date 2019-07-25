×
Rolling Stone
Country Music

See Midland Spin Their Way Through ‘Mr. Lonely’ on ‘Fallon’

Country trio proves they never met a stage move they didn’t like on ‘The Tonight Show’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Midland performed their current single “Mr. Lonely” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, owning the late-night stage with a mix of sartorial flash, choreographed dance moves, and impromptu hat tosses.

From afar, it looked as if the trio couldn’t agree on what to wear, as guitarist Jess Carson and bassist Cameron Duddy both sported suits and cowboy hats, while lead singer Mark Wystrach decided sleeves were apparently too cumbersome for late-night and opted for a tank top. It’s the members’ unique personalities, however, along with their zero-fucks approach, that can make a Midland TV appearance something memorable. Often by-the-numbers, TV spots become blank canvases for Wystrach, Carson, and Duddy, who took the opportunity to dramatically throw his hat before the instrumental break — only to have it hit a wall and bounce back to the bassist’s feet.

The Tonight Show audience, and the host Fallon, seemed to enjoy the spectacle of it all, giving Midland a standing ovation at the end of “Mr. Lonely.”

Midland will release their new album Let It Roll, the follow-up to their debut album On the Rocks, on August 23rd. The group will kick off their Let It Roll Tour on September 17th in New York City.

