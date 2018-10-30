Midland Announce New Electric Rodeo Tour Dates

With their tour with labelmate Thomas Rhett in the rearview, country trio Midland will launch their own previously announced headlining run in November at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club. This week, the “Drinkin’ Problem” Mediabase chart-toppers added an additional string of shows to the tour, beginning February 8th in Los Angeles.

Dubbed the Electric Rodeo Tour, the new dates include stops in their home base of Austin, Texas, at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and two nights at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia. The trek ends at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 5th — Cinco de Mayo.

Made up of singer Mark Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy, Midland released their debut album On the Rocks in 2017. As they continue to record the follow-up, the band shared a spirited cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Tougher Than the Rest” with fans last June, along with a Spanish version of “Drinkin’ Problem” in April. “Brindemos una vez mas is like a cool slang way of saying, ‘We’re going to have another fucking drink.’ That’s the idea behind it,” Wystrach told Rolling Stone then. “The Mexican culture is very much a huge part of my upbringing and my life. I spent a lot of time in Mexico and absolutely love the people.”

Midland are nominated in three categories at the 2018 CMA Awards, including Single of the Year for “Drinkin’ Problem.”

Here are the dates of Midland’s upcoming Electric Rodeo Tour:

October 24 — Tucson, AZ @ Valencia Amphitheatre

November 8 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

November 9 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

November 10 — Greensboro, NC @ Cold Denim Entertainment Center

November 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 16 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and Mine

December 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

December 14 — Springfield, IL @ Boondocks

February 8 – Los Angeles @ The Novo

March 19 — Austin, TX @Travis County Exposition Center

April 13 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival

April 18 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 19 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 20 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

April 25 — Richmond, VA @ The National

April 26 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

April 27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 2 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

May 3 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 5 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman