Midland Launch New Country Music Podcast ‘Set It Straight’

The members of Midland aren’t ones to hold their tongues, and now they have a new platform to let it rip. On Wednesday, the country trio of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson premiered the first episode of their country music podcast Set It Straight on Spotify.

Set It Straight seeks to answer some of country’s burning questions, kicking off with a deep dive into the circumstances surrounding the theft of cosmic-country pioneer Gram Parsons’ body. The episode includes an interview with Phil Kaufman, Parsons’ road manager who was responsible for stealing and burning the corpse.

“I slide the coffin out, it hits the ground…I put the five gallons of gasoline in the coffin, lit a match, threw it in, and it went woof!” Kaufman tells the band, comparing Parsons’ immolation to the scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark where the Nazi henchman’s face melts. “So you watched for a couple minutes and then you bailed?” Duddy asks incredulously.

Set It Straight‘s 10-show season also includes interviews with Tanya Tucker, who recalls a memorable 1978 performance at the Grand Ole Opry; Dwight Yoakam, who dissects Buck Owens’ “Streets of Bakersfield”; and songwriter Earl Bud Lee, who co-wrote Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”

Midland released their new album Let It Roll earlier this summer and are currently supporting the LP with a headlining tour. They play Honolulu, Hawaii, Wednesday night before heading to Australia for a string of shows.