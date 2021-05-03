Midland Announce 2021 Last Resort Tour

After playing three live gigs at Billy Bob’s Texas in April and a string of socially distanced ballpark concerts, Midland have announced a proper tour for the fall. The Last Resort Tour finds the country trio teaming up with Hailey Whitters for more than 25 shows across the U.S.
The Last Resort Tour kicks off in Phoenix and will take the “Drinkin’ Problem” Grammy nominees to metro areas like Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Atlanta. The run wraps up in mid-December in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Back in March, Midland released the documentary film The Sonic Ranch, which detailed their origin and first recording session at the Sonic Ranch studio in Tornillo, Texas. A companion soundtrack album was released along with the movie. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Midland’s Cameron Duddy spoke to the longevity of the band and why staying together wasn’t a sure thing.
“Scott Borchetta said something that I thought was pretty on point recently. I’m paraphrasing, but he said, ‘I signed Midland knowing it’d be an incredible risk because it’s hard to keep a band together,'” Duddy says. “It’s true. Being in a band is harder than being a solo act. You’re constantly working through dynamics that are ever changing.”
Tickest for the tour go on sale May 7th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website.
Here are the dates for The Last Resort Tour:
October 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
October 9 — Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheatre
October 16 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 21 — Tulsa, OK * @ River Spirit Casino Resort (Midland only)
October 22 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
October 23 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
October 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
October 28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
October 29 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
October 30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
November 6 — Richmond, VA @ The National
November 11 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
November 13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
November 18 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live
November 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
November 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
December 1 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
December 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
December 3 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
December 4 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
December 9 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
December 10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Solidies and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
December 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
December 16 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium