Midland Announce 2021 Last Resort Tour

After playing three live gigs at Billy Bob’s Texas in April and a string of socially distanced ballpark concerts, Midland have announced a proper tour for the fall. The Last Resort Tour finds the country trio teaming up with Hailey Whitters for more than 25 shows across the U.S.

The Last Resort Tour kicks off in Phoenix and will take the “Drinkin’ Problem” Grammy nominees to metro areas like Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Atlanta. The run wraps up in mid-December in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Back in March, Midland released the documentary film The Sonic Ranch, which detailed their origin and first recording session at the Sonic Ranch studio in Tornillo, Texas. A companion soundtrack album was released along with the movie. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Midland’s Cameron Duddy spoke to the longevity of the band and why staying together wasn’t a sure thing.

“Scott Borchetta said something that I thought was pretty on point recently. I’m paraphrasing, but he said, ‘I signed Midland knowing it’d be an incredible risk because it’s hard to keep a band together,'” Duddy says. “It’s true. Being in a band is harder than being a solo act. You’re constantly working through dynamics that are ever changing.”

Tickest for the tour go on sale May 7th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website.

Here are the dates for The Last Resort Tour:

October 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 9 — Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheatre

October 16 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 21 — Tulsa, OK * @ River Spirit Casino Resort (Midland only)

October 22 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

October 23 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

October 27 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

October 28 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

October 29 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

November 6 — Richmond, VA @ The National

November 11 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 12 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

November 18 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live

November 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

November 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

December 1 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

December 3 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

December 4 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

December 9 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

December 10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Solidies and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

December 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

December 16 — Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium