 Mickey Guyton, Yola Sing 'Remember Her Name': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Damon Albarn Travels to 'The Tower of Montevideo' on New Single
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Mickey Guyton Says Country Is ‘Everyone’s Music,’ Stuns CMT Show With Yola Duet

Honored as CMT’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Guyton puts an exclamation point on her rapid ascent with an emotional speech and a stellar collab

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mickey Guyton was honored at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event on Wednesday night, an accolade that celebrated the singer’s breakout year with singles such as “Black Like Me” and the debut album Remember Her Name. Guyton also gave one of the event’s standpoint performances, singing the title track from Remember Her Name with a little assist from Yola.

“Remember Her Name,” which deals with themes of resilience and finding inner strength, is a fitting choice for Guyton, who went a full decade signed to Universal Music Group Nashville before her debut album came out in 2021. Guyton begins the performance alone, showing off her rangy voice and commanding stage presence. Yola, who also released her album Stand for Myself this year, takes a solo on the next verse and complements Guyton’s shimmering silver with her own sparkling gold gown.

When the song reaches its bridge and Yola stretches her voice into a soulful, extended cry, the audience audibly erupts into applause. For the final seconds of the song, Guyton stays with her originally melody while Yola improvises with soulful runs, earning them a standing ovation at the finish.

“When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window. In my case, he shattered a whole glass ceiling,” Guyton said in a speech accepting her award. “I made it my life’s purpose to show that country music really is everyone’s music.”

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year, which celebrated Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Gabby Barrett, included performances from Boyz II Men and Pentatonix’s Kevin Olusola on Chris Stapleton’s “Cold,” Brown singing Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses,” and Walker Hayes giving the live awards debut of his smash “Fancy Like.”

In This Article: Mickey Guyton, Yola

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.