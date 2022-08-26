Mickey Guyton Excels at Breezy Pop in New ‘Somethin’ Bout You’

Mickey Guyton returns with her first new song since the release of 2021’s Remember Her Name. “Somethin’ Bout You,” all two minutes and 41 seconds of it, is a hyper-concise but satisfying slice of country-pop written by Guyton, David Garcia, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. (Garcia and Hubbard co-produced the track too.)

“This summer I took the time to unplug, focus on new music, and to really enjoy what life is all about. What I found was so much love,” Guyton wrote on social media. “I had such an amazing time writing this with Tyler Hubbard and David Garcia. This song just has a fun vibe and is about being enamored with everything about your partner. I just LOVE love and hope that when you listen to it, it reminds you of the special someone.”

Guyton performed “Somethin’ Bout You” on NBC’s Today Show on Friday morning.