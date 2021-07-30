Mickey Guyton’s Charisma Drives the Empowering New Song ‘Remember Her Name’

Mickey Guyton has released the title track of her upcoming debut album. “Remember Her Name,” written by Guyton with Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, and Jarrod Ingram, is a sharp slice of power-pop country with an empowering message that dovetails with Guyton’s own experience in Nashville.

“Remember her laughing through all the pain/remember the girl who didn’t let anything get in her way,” she sings.

Pulsing drum sounds and bird-call guitar tones frame Guyton’s dynamic voice, which she flexes throughout the track. Near song’s end, she hits a particularly dramatic, forceful note that transforms into a defiant yell. The title track arrives with an accompanying video that shows Guyton, in the stunning dress from the LP’s cover art, moving across a rocky landscape.

Remember Her Name will be released by Capitol Nashville on September 24th, a decade after the Texas native signed her deal with the label. The album is the follow-up to Guyton’s 2020 Bridges EP and features a new version of her 2015 single “Better Than You Left Me” and a cover of Béyonce’s “If I Were a Boy.”

On August 24th, Guyton will join artists like Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, and Old Dominion at the ACM’s Party for a Cause concert at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.