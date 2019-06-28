Hear Mickey Guyton Pledge Solidarity in New Song ‘Sister’

“I know it’s hard being strong/And not getting lost in a man’s world,” sings Mickey Guyton in the opening line of her new song “Sister.” A soaring anthem of solidarity and support, “Sister” comes from a fertile period of songwriting for Guyton, who co-wrote the song with Nathan Spicer and Victoria Banks.

More than offering a shoulder on which to lean, Guyton promises to be there for the less memorable moments as well as the ones that carry more gravity. “Sister, I got your back on a long, drunk stumble home/Sister, I’ll be your ‘Hell yeah’ when all you ever heard was ‘No,'” she sings. In addition to being an uplifting song, “Sister” is a knockout vocal performance from Guyton, who switches from lighter, restrained passages to her powerful upper register with thrilling ease.

Guyton also recently released the song “Hold On,” from the soundtrack for the film Breakthrough, and joined the film’s star Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, and Maddie & Tae to sing “I’m Standing With You” at the 2019 ACM Awards. She is currently working on more new music with Forest Glen Whitehead, who produced “Sister” and co-produced both of Kelsea Ballerini’s full-length albums.