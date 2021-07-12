Mickey Guyton Details Debut Album ‘Remember Her Name’

A decade after being signed to a major label, Mickey Guyton will release her debut album in 2021. Titled Remember Her Name, the project follows Guyton’s 2020 Bridges EP and will be available via Capitol Nashville on September 24th.

Remember Her Name spans 16 tracks and includes a handful of previously released songs including the Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me,” as well as “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” Additionally, the album features a new version of Guyton’s 2015 single “Better Than You Left Me” and a cover of Béyonce’s “If I Were a Boy.” Many of the tracks were produced by Karen Kosowski, with additional production duties handled by Jimmy Robbins, Johnny Simmen, Nathan Chapman, Forest Whitehead, Gavin Slate, Andy Skip, and David Kalmusky.

Guyton has been off to a strong start in 2021. In March, she became the first black female country performer to sing at the Grammy Awards, delivering “Black Like Me” during the broadcast. A month later, she joined Keith Urban to co-host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Remember Her Name track list: