Mickey Guyton Details Debut Album ‘Remember Her Name’

A decade after being signed to a major label, Mickey Guyton will release her debut album in 2021. Titled Remember Her Name, the project follows Guyton’s 2020 Bridges EP and will be available via Capitol Nashville on September 24th.
Remember Her Name spans 16 tracks and includes a handful of previously released songs including the Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me,” as well as “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” Additionally, the album features a new version of Guyton’s 2015 single “Better Than You Left Me” and a cover of Béyonce’s “If I Were a Boy.” Many of the tracks were produced by Karen Kosowski, with additional production duties handled by Jimmy Robbins, Johnny Simmen, Nathan Chapman, Forest Whitehead, Gavin Slate, Andy Skip, and David Kalmusky.
Guyton has been off to a strong start in 2021. In March, she became the first black female country performer to sing at the Grammy Awards, delivering “Black Like Me” during the broadcast. A month later, she joined Keith Urban to co-host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Remember Her Name track list:
- “Remember Her Name” (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)
- “All American” (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)
- “Different” (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)
- “Love My Hair” (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)
- “Lay It on Me” (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)
- “Higher” (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden)
- “Dancing in the Living Room” (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)
- “Do You Really Wanna Know” (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)
- “Black Like Me” (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman)
- “Words” (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)
- “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)
- “Smoke” (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)
- “Rosé” (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks)
- “Indigo” (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella)
- “If I Were a Boy” (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)
- “Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version)” (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott)