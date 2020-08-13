‘Black Like Me’ Singer Mickey Guyton Plots ‘Bridges’ EP

Mickey Guyton will release her third EP for Capitol Nashville on September 11th. Titled Bridges, the project features six tracks, including the gender-discrimination ballad “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and her personal tale of racial inequality, “Black Like Me.”

The Texas native wrote each of the EP’s songs over the past two years with collaborators like Josh Kear, Jesse Frasure, Nathan Chapman, and Karen Kosowski. Guyton’s performance of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at Country Radio Seminar in February and the June release of “Black Like Me” helped catapult the singer into the country-music conversation and spurred interest in a proper album.

The EP will have to do for now for fans of the prolific — and boldly honest — artist, who told Rolling Stone in June that she has “hundreds and hundreds of songs” written.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve changed my whole way of thinking to try to be as truthful and honest as I possibly can, about my life and what I’ve gone through, and about my feelings,” Guyton says. “For some reason in country music, they want just everything to be light and fluffy, but my world isn’t always light and fluffy.”

Bridges track list:

1. “Heaven Down Here”

2. “Bridges”

3. “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

4. “Rosé”

5. “Salt”

6. “Black Like Me”