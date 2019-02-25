See Michael Ray’s Acoustic Cover of Randy Travis’ ‘He Walked on Water’

Michael Ray has been known to break out a classic country cover from time to time and, in a new Grand Ole Opry “Radio Replay” video, the “One That Got Away” singer offers up brief rendition of Randy Travis’ “He Walked on Water.”

“It’s a song that I played at my mom’s dad’s funeral service. It was played at my great grandfather’s service,” says Ray, going on to explain that “He Walked on Water” — a Number Two hit in 1990 for Travis — really encapsulates the admiration he held for his grandfather Amos, whose name inspired the title of Ray’s latest album. “Every time I hear this song it takes me right back to Eustis, Florida, and the little yellow house where we all would meet up every morning and eat breakfast,” he adds. His performance is just a short verse and chorus, but he’s got an ease with and reverence for the song, written by Allen Shamblin and recorded for Travis’ No Holdin’ Back album.

Ray has also showed off his country songbook knowledge in other ways, giving an impromptu rendition of Alabama’s “Lady Down on Love” in January to honor Randy Owen at Country Cares for St. Jude. Prior to that, he joined up with his fianceé Carly Pearce and Country Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs at the Grand Ole Opry to sing “When You Say Nothing at All.”

Ray, who released Amos last June, just embarked on his headlining Nineteen Tour on February 21st. He’s set to play Joe’s Live in Rosemont, Illinois, on February 28th. Randy Travis, meanwhile, will release his memoir Forever and Ever, Amen on May 14th.