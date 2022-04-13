Jason Isbell, Black Keys Set for 2022 Mempho Music Festival

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will join the Black Keys, Wilco, and Widespread Panic in headlining the 2022 Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

Set for four days in late fall — Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 — Mempho leans into Americana, jam-rock, and blues with a lineup that includes Portugal. The Man, Fantastic Negrito, Allison Russell, Adia Victoria, and 88-year-old bluesman Bobby Rush. Tank and the Bangas, Futurebirds, and Celisse are also on the bill. Headliners Widespread Panic will anchor two nights.

Isbell’s appearance at Mempho is one of many festival dates he and his band the 400 Unit are playing this spring and summer. They’ll perform at New Orleans’ Jazz & Heritage Festival in April, at the opening of the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, on May 13, at Milwaukee’s Summerfest in June, and at various dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour.

This marks the fifth installment of Mempho Music Festival, held at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. Tickets are on sale now.

Here’s the full lineup for 2022 Mempho Music Festival:

The Black Keys

Widespread Panic (Two Nights)

Wilco

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Portugal. The Man

Tank and The Bangas

Fantastic Negrito

Bobby Rush

Allison Russell

Celisse

Big Ass Truck

Futurebirds

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Bette Smith

Adia Victoria

Amy LaVere

Elizabeth King