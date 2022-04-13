Jason Isbell, Black Keys Set for 2022 Mempho Music Festival

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will join the Black Keys, Wilco, and Widespread Panic in headlining the 2022 Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.
Set for four days in late fall — Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 — Mempho leans into Americana, jam-rock, and blues with a lineup that includes Portugal. The Man, Fantastic Negrito, Allison Russell, Adia Victoria, and 88-year-old bluesman Bobby Rush. Tank and the Bangas, Futurebirds, and Celisse are also on the bill. Headliners Widespread Panic will anchor two nights.
Isbell’s appearance at Mempho is one of many festival dates he and his band the 400 Unit are playing this spring and summer. They’ll perform at New Orleans’ Jazz & Heritage Festival in April, at the opening of the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, on May 13, at Milwaukee’s Summerfest in June, and at various dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour.
This marks the fifth installment of Mempho Music Festival, held at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. Tickets are on sale now.
Here’s the full lineup for 2022 Mempho Music Festival:
The Black Keys
Widespread Panic (Two Nights)
Wilco
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Portugal. The Man
Tank and The Bangas
Fantastic Negrito
Bobby Rush
Allison Russell
Celisse
Big Ass Truck
Futurebirds
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Bette Smith
Adia Victoria
Amy LaVere
Elizabeth King